Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 target price for the company.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of ELEV opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.