AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

