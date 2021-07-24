Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.