Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

