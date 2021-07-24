Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GCTAF. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.