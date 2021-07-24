Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IBDRY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

