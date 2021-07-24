Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,091 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $26,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 67.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.88 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

