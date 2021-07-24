Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,925 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Ennis worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 80.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ennis by 15.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

