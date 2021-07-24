Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $821,921.48 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $821,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47.

PFMT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

