AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $655,997.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.65.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

