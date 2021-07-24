Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. Sells 15,756 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.