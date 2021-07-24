Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,395 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $928,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961 over the last 90 days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

