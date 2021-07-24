Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at $247,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNPX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

