Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,380 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

XFOR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.56.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

