Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

