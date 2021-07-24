SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. SES has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

