Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

