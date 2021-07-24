Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
FMS opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
