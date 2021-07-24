Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.