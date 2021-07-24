Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,178,432.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

