Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWH. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

