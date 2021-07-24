New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up to $33.59

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $34.97. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 894 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $144,308.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

