Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Up to $54.39

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $55.98. Vericel shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 497 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

