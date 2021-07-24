Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

