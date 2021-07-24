Itron, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITRI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of ITRI opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,760,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $39,013,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

