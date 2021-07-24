Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.54. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 2,382 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.