Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Gap Down to $38.40

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $37.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 79 shares traded.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

