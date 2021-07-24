Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.56. Denny’s shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

The company has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $12,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

