Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:NET opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
