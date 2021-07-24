Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NET opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 74.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.