Andrew Wilson Sells 10,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88.

Shares of EA opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 48.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 956,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,627,000 after buying an additional 314,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.