Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PFC opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $998.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

