Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $730.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

