Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVT opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

