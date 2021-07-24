Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on OBNK. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

