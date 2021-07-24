Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000.

Shares of CNYA opened at $43.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.