Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,407 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CryoLife in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CryoLife stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.56.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

