Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $2 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,949,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

