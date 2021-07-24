Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,121,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.