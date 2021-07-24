Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $119.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

