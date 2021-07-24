Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $411.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $411.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.93.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $402.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $405.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

