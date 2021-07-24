HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corp's. products related to defense, space and other industrial markets like electronics and medical have not witnessed significant demand crunch owing to COVID-19 impact. The company's disciplined acquisition strategy has been also driving its overall performance, further supplementing organic growth. Notably, during fiscal 2020 HEICO Corp. successfully completed six acquisitions. As of Apr 30, 2021, it successfully completed one acquisition. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its results of operations in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 were significantly affected by the pandemic, as the demand for the company's commercial aerospace products and services were negatively impacted. A comparative analysis of its trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 28.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in HEICO by 2.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in HEICO by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

