Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.