Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Gogo worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

