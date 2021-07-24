Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Noah by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Noah by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOAH opened at $41.53 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

