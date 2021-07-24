FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 96484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

