Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,379 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $451.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

