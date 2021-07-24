Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quotient were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTNT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Quotient by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Quotient by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

