Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,649 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of The First Bancorp worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $21,703,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

FNLC stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $318.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 33.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

