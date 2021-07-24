Citigroup Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $951.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

