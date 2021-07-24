Head to Head Review: Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $83.42 million 0.25 -$96.64 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 44.23 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

Independence Contract Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Independence Contract Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -139.65% -22.11% -13.63% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 6.96, meaning that its share price is 596% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Independence Contract Drilling on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

