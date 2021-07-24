FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

MAN opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

