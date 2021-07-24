Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMFKY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

